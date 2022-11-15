BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to Warner Theatre, March 24

The Warner Theatre will welcome Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, March 24 at 6 pm! Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm, and to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.