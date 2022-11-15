BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to Warner Theatre, March 24
Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!
The Warner Theatre will welcome Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, March 24 at 6 pm! Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!
So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!
Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm, and to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.
The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Believing in Your Self could be the subheading for Mary Jane Robinson's 2ND ACT presentation, Don't Tell Me I Can't, on December 6, at 7pm at the Palace Theater's Poli Club.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Launches THE STURGES RIDGE CENTURY OF CINEMA
November 14, 2022
The SHU Community Theatre has launched the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red-carpet event prior to the screening of the 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life on Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
The Warner Theatre To Welcome Garet&Company Performing ECLIPSE
November 14, 2022
The Warner Theatre will welcome Garet&Company to present their first ever evening length showcase, 'ECLIPSE' on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!
Liz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Winter Cabaret Series
November 14, 2022
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will ring in the 2022 holiday season with its first ever Winter Cabaret Series running December 15 through December 18. Tthe line-up will feature an array of accomplished Broadway and cabaret favorites, who will perform festive, holiday-themed shows.
New York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in December
November 12, 2022
New York City Opera will celebrate the holidays with All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, presented in association with Bodhi Tree Concerts and with the support of Kings Alley.