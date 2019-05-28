BALANCING THE “F” WORDS With Aingeal Mclauaghlin Murray Announced At Palace Theater

Aingeal McLaughlin Murray was approaching a notorious time... approaching a milestone birthday and life after MOM.

As a respected, part-time Fitness Trainer and passionate wellness-advocate for many years, she set out to turn her passion into a career. In spite of the calendar suggesting otherwise, she challenged herself to begin a new path and became a Certified Integrative Health Coach. During her presentation on June 25 at 6:00pm as the final presenter in the inaugural season of the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series, she will share her strategies for balancing what she refers to as the "F" words in our lives- Food, Fitness, Friends, Family, Faith & Fun.

Tickets, which include a light dinner, are $25 and can be purchased on line at www.palacetheaterct.org, by calling the Box Office at 203.346.2000 or in person at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury. A discounted ticket for AARP and OLLI members is $20 and available by phone or in person.

2ND ACT was imagined as a monthly speakers' series featuring ordinary people talking about the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives. Part inspirational, aspirational, experiential and just plain comical, these after-50 life stories may even ignite your own imagination to become part of what is becoming a growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Do you have a 2ND ACT story that might inspire others? Next season's presenters are being selected now. If you think you have a story other's might find inspiring or interesting contact Sheree Marcucci at the Palace Theater 203.346.2008 or e-mail marcucci@palacetheaterct.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You