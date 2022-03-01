Auditions Announced for OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at The Little Theater of Manchester

The Little Theater of Manchester is seeking a cast for a June production of Joe DiPietro's play, "Over the River and Through the Woods."

Auditions will be held on Sunday March 13th and Tuesday March 15, 2022 from 6 to 9 pm at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Rehearsals will begin Monday, April 18th with the show opening on May 27, 2022. All roles are open (3m/3f).



The show is directed by David Pelletier. Please direct any questions to David Pelletier at david.pelletier@meridenk12.org.