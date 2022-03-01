Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Auditions Announced for OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at The Little Theater of Manchester

pixeltracker

Rehearsals will begin Monday, April 18th with the show opening on May 27, 2022.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Auditions Announced for OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS at The Little Theater of Manchester

The Little Theater of Manchester is seeking a cast for a June production of Joe DiPietro's play, "Over the River and Through the Woods."
Auditions will be held on Sunday March 13th and Tuesday March 15, 2022 from 6 to 9 pm at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Rehearsals will begin Monday, April 18th with the show opening on May 27, 2022. All roles are open (3m/3f).


The show is directed by David Pelletier. Please direct any questions to David Pelletier at david.pelletier@meridenk12.org.



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • ATELIERS PUBLICS Return to Grand Theatre de Geneve in March
  • DUEL Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève
  • DOUBLE MURDER Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève in March
  • HOMODEUS FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Grand Theatre Geneve This Month