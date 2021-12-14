Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Auditions Announced for NOISES OFF! at The Little Theatre of Manchester

Rehearsals will begin twice a week starting on 1/9 and move to three nights a week as of 2/7.

Dec. 14, 2021  

The Little Theatre of Manchester is seeking a multi-racial cast for an April production of Noises Off. Auditions will be held on Sunday and Tuesday, 1/2 and 1/4 at 7 pm at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Road in Manchester. If callbacks are needed, they will be held Thursday 1/6. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Rehearsals will begin twice a week starting on 1/9 and move to three nights a week as of 2/7. All roles are open (5m/4f) and all require an English accent. Please direct any questions to Debi Freund at 860-604-9111 or DFreund@cheneyhall.org.

The roles are as follows:

LLOYD DALLAS - Pretentious, sarcastic and moody director of the play within the play. Age: 40-55.

DOTTY OTLEY - Middle-aged television star, and star of play within the play. Having an affair with the much younger Garry. Requires second accent (Cockney) for Mrs. Clackett. Age: 45-55.

GARRY LEJEUNE - The leading man of the play within the play. Self-absorbed, pompous, jealous, incapable of finishing a sentence; falls down a flight of stairs during the show. Very physically demanding. Age: 30s

BROOKE ASHTON - Young, inexperienced, terrible actress. Gorgeous, oblivious, easily distracted, spends almost the entire play in her underwear. Age: 20s

FREDERICK FELLOWES - Well-meaning, not the brightest bulb...., prone to nosebleeds and squeamishness. Age: 35-45

BELINDA BLAIR - The cast Mother, looks out for everyone. Cheerful, sensible, reliable. Age: 35-45

SELSDON MOWBRAY - Experienced, half-deaf actor with a drinking problem. Requires big, Shakespearean stage accent. Age: 50s-60s

POPPY NORTON-TAYLOR - ASM to the play within the play. Very shy, easily flustered. Age: 30s

TIM ALLGOOD - Exhausted, overworked SM of the play within the play. Age: 25-35

All those auditioning must be FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.


