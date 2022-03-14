All-New COMIX Presents Comedy Series At Resorts Casino Hotel

COMIX is presenting an all-new comedy series at Resorts Casino Hotel beginning on Saturday, May 14th at 8:00pm inside the Superstar Theater. Fans can expect a huge night of laughs with the always clever and hilarious, Robert Kelly.

In addition to Kelly, Tom Cotter will also make his way to the Superstar Theatre stage this summer! Fans can catch the breakout star from Season 7's America's Got Talent at Resorts Casino Hotel at 8:00pm on June 11th.

Ticket prices for both of these stand-up performances are $25.00 and $20.00 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.com.

Robert Kelly's comedy is deeply rooted his own life and relationships which makes him a crowd favorite He has been winning over audiences for years touring clubs, colleges and theaters, including repeat performances at Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival.

His one-hour special Robert Kelly: Live at the Village Underground debuted on Comedy Central and is now available on Netflix. Besides being a fixture on Comedy Central, Robert plays Bam Bam in Denis Leary's FX show Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, whose second season will air this summer. He can also be seen as Louie CK's brother Robbie on the hit series Louie. His other acting credits include roles in Trainwreck, Maron, Benders, Nurse Jackie and Inside Amy Schumer. Robert currently hosts the top-rated podcast "You Know What Dude?" that can be found on iTunes. Robert is also the co-founder of the RiotCast podcasting Network.

Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7's "America's Got Talent." He lost to a dog act, but don't hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year.

Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter,"The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearance on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and Celebrity Host of "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV.

You can find Tom headlining all of America's most famous comedy clubs including: The Comedy Cellar, The Improv and Caroline's On Broadway just to name a few. Tom has also been featured at the Montreal "Just For Laughs" Festival, the HBO Comedy Arts Festival and headlining "America's Got Talent Live" show at the Palazzo, Las Vegas. And recently, Tom was on the dais and took part in the Friars Club Roast of Boomer Esiason at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Tom is also a regular on Fox News Channel and co-starred on an episode of CBS' "The Good Wife."