Alice Ripley Will Join Broadway Method Academy Gala, A Night of a Thousand Stars

Broadway Method Academy (BMA), a non-profit musical theater-training program, will hold its gala, A Night of a Thousand Stars, featuring the Tony Award winner, on Monday, December 2 at the prestigious Westport Country Playhouse.

BMA is a non-profit which provides training for emerging artists by connecting them with Broadway professionals to fuel the future of the arts. The academy serves as Resident Conservatory to Westport Country Playhouse. A Night of a Thousand Stars is a fundraiser to support the diverse line-up of programs BMA offers, as well as their scholarship foundation.

"We are ecstatic to welcome the incredibly talented Alice Ripley" said Executive Director, Connor Deane. Ms. Ripley has served on the guest faculty of the academy in the past. "Audiences are in for a real treat. BMA is honored to have such a powerhouse performer join us for an evening that will celebrate the great work this organization has achieved," said Deane.

Co-Executive Director, J. Scott Handley said, "As a non-profit organization, we are tasked with not only providing quality services to our community, but also being conscious of ways in which we can help the community around us. Our goal is to educate students of all backgrounds, regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status, that they too can attain their dreams and reach for the stars."

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 6:30 followed by a performance from BMA students and a set from Alice Ripley. Tickets are available via the BMA website, broadwaymethodacademy.org.

Auction items include a VIP trip to Walt Disney World, 3-night stay at Calistoga Ranch, Broadway show tickets and more.

A Night of a Thousand Stars gala committee includes Kathy Champion, Sara Connolly, Tara Forrest, Brooke & Lee Sharfstein, Helen Prial Snyder & Missy Papageorge.

J. Scott Handley serves as Music Director and Audra Bryant choreographs.

For more information on the gala, please visit BMA's website at www.broadwaymethodacademy.org





