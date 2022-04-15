Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Come to The Ridgefield Playhouse April 26

This wildly entertaining cabaret-style show proves that unlikely collaborations can yield some of the most memorable and meaningful results.

Apr. 15, 2022  

A Scottish actor and a Jewish radio host walk into a Playhouse...What happens next is a must-see evening of spirited tunes and tall tales! Tony Award-winning actor and singer Alan Cumming along with NPR's "All Things Considered" host Ari Shapiro bring "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, April 26th at 7:30pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Ari Shapiro can be heard daily on media sponsor WSHU Public Radio.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($90) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



