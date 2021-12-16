ARSENIC & OLD LACE Comes to The Little Theatre of Manchester in February

One of the most popular plays ever produced, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, is a killer comedy classic.

Meet the murderers next door, Abby and Martha Brewster. Two sweet elderly sisters who help lonely old men die happy - by poisoning them! Featuring a host of zany characters, this uproarious farce will make you think twice before sharing a glass of wine with your sweet old neighbors.

The show is coming to the Historic Cheney Hall February 2022. For tickets call 860-647-9824

For more information on The Little Theatre of Manchester visit http://www.cheneyhall.org.

https://www.cheneyhall.org/safety