ARSENIC & OLD LACE Comes to The Little Theatre of Manchester in February
The show is coming to the Historic Cheney Hall February 2022.
One of the most popular plays ever produced, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, is a killer comedy classic.
Meet the murderers next door, Abby and Martha Brewster. Two sweet elderly sisters who help lonely old men die happy - by poisoning them! Featuring a host of zany characters, this uproarious farce will make you think twice before sharing a glass of wine with your sweet old neighbors.
The show is coming to the Historic Cheney Hall February 2022. For tickets call 860-647-9824
For more information on The Little Theatre of Manchester visit http://www.cheneyhall.org.