A.R. Gurney's SYLVIA Begins This Month at The Sharon Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sharon Playhouse will present Sylvia, A.R. Gurney’s beloved canine comedy, from August 29–September 7, 2025. This heartwarming and hilarious production will pair Broadway favorites with talented local artists in a celebration of love, loyalty, and laughter. Tickets are available now at SharonPlayhouse.org.

Directed by Colin Hanlon (Kowalski, Submissions Only, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at George Street Playhouse), the production will star Jen Cody (Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Something Rotten, Steel Magnolias at Sharon Playhouse) in the title role of Sylvia, the spirited canine with boundless spark and charm. Jonathan Walker (The Divine Sister, The Assembled Parties, The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) will portray Greg, the empty-nester whose life is upended by his new four-legged companion, while Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen’s Ghost, The Confession of Lily Dare, The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) will appear as Kate, his pragmatic wife struggling with Sylvia’s sudden presence. Sienna Brann will complete the ensemble in the multi-faceted roles of Tom, Phyllis, and Leslie. The production will feature scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Kathleen DeAngelis, wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, lighting by Wheeler Moon, and sound design by Graham Stone, with stage management by Kristine Schlachter and Cameron Fleck. Casting is by ARC, with Duncan Stewart, CSA, serving as resident casting director for the Playhouse.

First performed Off-Broadway in 1995 at Manhattan Theatre Club with Sarah Jessica Parker in the title role, Sylvia quickly won over audiences with its inventive twist of casting a human actor as the dog. The play made its Broadway debut in 2015 starring Annaleigh Ashford and has remained a favorite for its quick wit, warmth, and deeply relatable insights into marriage and companionship. The Sharon Playhouse production will offer a fresh and lively take on this enduring story.

“Sylvia is both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching, and our cast brings such warmth and wit to Gurney’s play,” said Artistic Director Carl Andress. “I can’t wait for audiences to experience the joy of this production.”

Following Sylvia, the Playhouse will host a special star-studded benefit staged reading of Charles Busch’s outrageous comedy Die, Mommie, Die! on September 12, featuring Busch himself alongside an all-star cast. The 2025 Mainstage season will continue with The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Hunter Foster, from September 26–October 5, as well as the fifth annual Writers Playground, a festival of ten-minute plays by local playwrights, running September 18–19. Tickets for all productions are available at SharonPlayhouse.org.

The Sharon Playhouse, led by Carl Andress (Artistic Director), Meghan Flanagan (Managing Director), and Michael Kevin Baldwin (Education and Community Director), is a professional nonprofit theater in Northwest Connecticut producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors and local community members. The Playhouse is committed to entertaining audiences while fostering the next generation of theater artists through education and mentorship.