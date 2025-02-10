AMADEUS, THE MEDIUM, and More Set For Madison Lyric Stage's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madison Lyric Stage has announced that its 2025 season will feature: Marc Deaton’s original play A Memory of Truth? in May; We’ve Got Magic to Do: The Music of Stephen Schwartz in June; Peter Shaffer’s iconic drama with music Amadeus in July and August; and Gian Carlo Menotti’s occult opera The Medium in September.

“We are thrilled to announce our 13th season of live professional theater on the shoreline” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “From musical theater to opera to concerts to original works, we plan to give audiences an eclectic mix of entertainment choices.”

A Memory of Truth? – May 9-11

This new play by Marc Deaton, is an insightful look at the lives and relationships of three women, Delilah and her two daughters, Dinah and Eve, spanning the 1950s to the 1990s, in the American Southwest. A Memory of Truth? explores the forbidden world of betrayal, abuse and family loyalty. It is rigorous, harrowing, poignant and funny all at once, and includes music performed by the characters, inspired by traditional hymns, Gregorian chant and Mozart, composed and arranged by Nathaniel Baker.

We’ve Got Magic to Do: The Music of Stephen Schwartz – June 13-22

Featuring songs from his greatest hit musicals, including Godspell, Pippin, Wicked and more, this celebration of the songbook of Stephen Schwartz will feature a combo orchestra and a cast of 10. This revue honoring the multi-Tony award-winning composer, features a catalogue of songs from his many landmark theatrical productions, along with tunes from his scores for films, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Pocahontas.

Amadeus: July 18 - August 3

Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus is a reimagining of the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The play, brought to life with the music of Mozart, is a tale of jealousy and betrayal…and perhaps even murder. The story opens in 1825 on the eve of the elderly Salieri’s death. A rumor has begun to circulate in Vienna that 34 years earlier Salieri had poisoned his rival Mozart. No one knows whether to believe it, or why Salieri might have wanted to murder Mozart. Full of pomp and pageantry, the play makes significant use of the music of Mozart. On Broadway it won the 1981 Tony Award for Best Play, as well as the 1985 Academy Award for Best Picture.

The Medium: September 19-21

A phony psychic Madame Flora uses her clients’ grief to deceive them. But one night, an uncanny encounter leads to murder and madness in Gian Carlo Menotti’s suspenseful English-language opera The Medium. The evening will include three additional works of murder and the occult, including Poulenc’s The Human Voice.

As such, the entire production carries the subtitle Four Murders in Forty Years.

All productions will be presented inside the MLS Theater Tent on the grounds of Madison’s Deacon John Grave House.

Subscriptions for all four shows are currently available for $165 online or by calling 203-215-6329. Tickets for individual productions are also available.

