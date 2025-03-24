AGNES OF GOD to be Presented by Square One Theatre Company And The Westport Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford's Square One Theatre Company and the Westport Community Theatre will join forces in presenting Square One's celebrated 2023 production of Agnes of God offering a taut and compelling revival of the Broadway classic. Square One closed its mainstage theatre after 35 years last month but is continuing theatre programs at the Stratford Library and other venues.

The Westport performances of Agnes of God, reimagined for the Westport Community Theatre stage by original director, Tom Holehan, are Fridays through Sundays beginning March 28 and continuing through April 13 at the Westport Community Theatre located in the lower level of the Westport Town Hall at 110 Myrtle Avenue in Westport, Connecticut. There will be post-performance talkbacks with the actors, director and Music Therapist Jennifer Sokira following Sunday performances on March 30 and April 6.

Agnes of God is a 1979 drama by American playwright John Pielmeier which tells the story of a novice nun who gives birth but does not believe she has. After the child is found dead, a psychiatrist and the mother superior of the convent clash during the resulting investigation. The cast of Agnes of God features Lucy Babbitt (Stratford), Céline Montaudy (Norwalk) and Priscilla Squiers (Danbury) directed by Stratford's Tom Holehan.

The Connecticut Critics Circle hailed this production of Agnes of God with: "Fasten your seat belts for a wildly dramatic ride that will expose you to what theater is capable of presenting!"

