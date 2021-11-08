A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed at the Warner Next Month

The Education Department of the Warner Theatre will present the reinvented Young Actors Series program and their first production since our reopening, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which will be performed in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on December 11 & 12, 2021.

The theatre's new and exciting plan for the Young Actors Series program focuses on all aspects of theater, as opposed to individualized classes! We will still have our Winter and Spring productions, and anyone is welcome to audition. Those who are cast in the show will be provided with a variety of workshops when they are not needed in rehearsals. Workshops will include subjects like prop-making, scenic design, improvisation, character development, dance and more! Drop-ins are also welcomed to register for workshops of their choice, instead of participating in the entire production.

The Warner Education Department believes that this new arrangement will give students important educational opportunities, expand their experience in the theater, and encourage them to learn more than one side of performance.

The first production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, will be performed in the Studio Theatre Saturday, December 11 at 2 & 7 pm and Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm, directed by Molly Wilson. This abridged version of the Charles Dickens' holiday classic is a delight for audiences of all ages and helps to remind us all that the ripple effects of kindness and compassion know no bounds.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.