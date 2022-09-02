2022 Play Reading Festival is Coming To Legacy Theatre This Month

On Sunday, September 11 and Sunday, September 18, the Legacy Theatre will present the 2022 Legacy Theatre Play Reading Festival. From full length plays to one-acts, there is sure to be something for everyone!

The Festival will take place over the course of the two Sundays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and the schedule for each day can be found on Legacy's website. Tickets are $25 for a full day pass to all readings that day.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901 or via Legacy's website, legacytheatrect.org/2022-legacy-play-reading-festival.