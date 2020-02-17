Night of Stars & Stripes Raised Over $20K For Charity

Goff's Equipment Service held A Night of Stars and Stripes in November 2019 with a special screening of Saving Private Ryan in the Warner's Main Theatre. The evening was a tremendous success and would not have been possible without the support from the community.

Goff's Equipment Service is excited to announce the event raised $20,597 for the Disabled American Veterans charity. These funds will go directly to the purchase of two new transport vans benefiting our Veterans right here in Connecticut.

Goff's Equipment Service thanks everyone involved for their support and looks forward to another event in the future!





