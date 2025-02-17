WICKED: PART 1 to Screen at The Avalon Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John M. Chu's tour-de-force film WICKED: PART 1 will screen atThe Avalon Theatre on Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 pm. This will be one of the final chances to catch WICKED: PART 1 on the big screen before the Oscar Ceremony on Sunday, March 2. The $10 tickets are available for purchase online or at the theatre box office, making this an affordable way to catch this instant classic.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation also Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

In addition to the movie screening, the Holiday Inn Express Marysville will be offering a free craft project for kids. When the theatre doors open at 6:00 pm you and your kids will be able to create a WICKED-themed craft that you can take home after the movie!

Tickets for this event can be purchased online, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH. Box office hours are from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday through Saturday and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Scott's Miracle-gro Foundation Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, candy, and more.

