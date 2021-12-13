Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theater of Dublin's LES MISERABLES Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 25%

Tony Ingham - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 23%

Jess Ohler - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 23%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cindy Jacober - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts 21%

Rosemary Cullison - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 19%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 18%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 58%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 9%

Robin Brenneman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - HAC 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joe Bishara - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 37%

Phillip Hickman - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 20%

Jeb Bigelow - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 18%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Bishara - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 39%

Kelsey Hopkins - SUPERHEROES - CCT 27%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 18%

Best Editing Of A Stream

David Crone - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 30%

Kelsey Hopkins - SUPERHEROES - CCT 20%

Jerri Shaffer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Luketic - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 30%

Ben Ninde - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 22%

Carol Ault - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 17%

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 60%

SOMETHIGN ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 8%

URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jeremy Hardjono - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 38%

Sydney MacGilvray - NUNSENSE - Thomas Worthington High School 37%

Lynne Hull - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 3%

Best Performer In A Play

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 17%

Jarrod Turnbull - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 14%

Juliana Chianese - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Matthew Phillips - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 35%

KatieAnn Bonavita - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 29%

Alexa Clint - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 20%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emmett Van Buskirk - SUPERHEROES - CCT 24%

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater o Dublin 24%

Marrett Laney - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 13%

Best Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 27%

RADIUM GIRLS - ABC Players 12%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 57%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 10%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kat Wexler and Michael Bynes - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 16%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 16%

Kat Wexler - THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - City of Dublin 15%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 35%

Ed Daniel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 28%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 24%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

HOLIDAY RADIO HOUR - Worthington Community Theatre 51%

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CLAUSES - Short North Stage 49%

Best Streaming Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Short North Stage 64%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - CATCO 36%

Best Streaming Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 34%

SUPERHEROES - CCT 28%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angelina Powell - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 37%

Nat Harper - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 25%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Megan Gfford - SECRET GARDEN - Actors theatre 16%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 14%

Baylee Sheets - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 14%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 37%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 30%

Baylee Sheets - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Theatre 19%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Johnson - TALLIES FOLLEY - Hilliard arts Council 24%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 23%

Lizzie Huelskamp - SUPERHEROES - CCT 20%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SISTER ACT - ABC Players 24%

SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine productions 20%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Evolution Theatre Company 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 51%

MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - CATCO 18%

HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS - Catco 16%