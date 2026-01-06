SNOW WHITE and More to Screen at The Avalon Theatre in January

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

January 2026 at The Avalon Theatre will feature A Month of Firsts-a celebration of the films that changed cinema. This month, The Avalon Theatre invites audiences to step back in time and experience groundbreaking movies the way they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, surrounded by fellow film lovers.

The journey begins on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM with Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. More than a beloved fairy tale, this film made history as the first full-length animated Disney feature, proving animation could tell a rich, emotional story. This screening kicks off the month as part of The Avalon Theatre's First Friday Film series-a monthly Pay-What-You-Can event designed to make great cinema accessible to everyone, with a $4.00 minimum ticket price. Audiences can save money or use this as another chance to give a donation.

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM, audiences can experience Citizen Kane, the film that forever altered the language of movies. Marking the first feature film by Orson Welles, this cinematic landmark remains as bold and innovative today as it was upon its release.

The series then shifts to modern storytelling on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM, with Get Out. This gripping and socially charged thriller represents the first feature film directed by Jordan Peele, announcing the arrival of a powerful new voice in cinema and redefining what the horror genre could achieve.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, at 7:00 PM, The Avalon Theatre presents The Shawshank Redemption. Once an underappreciated release, the film went on to make history as the first movie to receive over one million votes and hold the number one spot on IMDb's Top 250 list for years, earning its place as one of the most beloved films of all time.

The month concludes on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 2:00 PM, with Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Known for its emotional depth and stunning visuals, the film also marks a technological breakthrough as the first Disney feature to use computer-generated imagery (CGI) for large animated crowd scenes.

In addition to the A Month of Firsts film series, The Avalon Theatre is also hosting a special family-friendly event during the school break. On Monday, January 19, 2026, at 12:00 PM, the theatre will present DAY-OFF Classic Cartoons. With Marysville schools out for the day, families are invited to enjoy classic cartoons on the big screen for just $2 per ticket. These timeless cartoons are perfect for all ages, full concessions will be available, and everyone is welcome to relax and enjoy their day off at The Avalon Theatre. All tickets are general seating and can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org or at the theatre box office.