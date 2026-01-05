Shadowbox Live to Present BANGERS: THE BEST SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC OF 2025 to Launch 38th Season

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shadowbox Live (SBX) will kick off the new year and its 2026 season with Bangers, a compilation of the best sketch comedy and music selections from its 2025 season. The annual best-of-show will open on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and continue through March 28 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

Bangers will feature fan-favorite comedy sketches from the 2025 season alongside a selection of the season’s best live music performances. Music included in the show will consist of rock classics like Van Halen’s “Panama” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and more.

“I am more than excited for Bangers to be the first show of 2026,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live’s producing director. “2025 was a fantastic year of new sketches and songs for us, and now, you get to see the best of the best of that year in this show, making it a great show for first timers to be introduced to Shadowbox Live and for our regular patrons to re-experience the very best of last year.”

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.