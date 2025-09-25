Tickets On Sale Friday For THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Ohio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Presented by Broadway in Columbus, the beloved classic will play eight performances at the Ohio Theatre from February 24 through March 1, 2026.

Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, this critically acclaimed tour arrives as part of the 65th anniversary season of the musical’s original Broadway debut.

The Sound of Music tells the timeless story of Maria and the von Trapp family, set against the hills of Austria. With a Tony, GRAMMY, and Academy Award-winning score, audiences can look forward to such legendary songs as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and the title number.

This new production features direction by Jack O’Brien (2024 recipient of the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre) and choreography by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home). The design team includes Douglas Schmidt (Set Design), Jane Greenwood (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervisor), and Tom Watson (Hair/Wig Design). Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

According to O’Brien, “A few years ago, we stumbled on original conceptions for The Sound of Music that had never found their way into production. The results revealed a version of this classic virtually unknown before, yet more dramatic, more detailed, more rapturous, and more touching than we had ever experienced. It is with great enthusiasm and anticipation that we return to complete the work we began and give this most beloved of musicals the creative facelift it deserves. We truly believe the original authors would be thrilled—and we believe audiences will be, too.”

Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, added, “It’s a great privilege to bring a new tour of this landmark musical to theaters across North America. People of all ages will discover or rediscover their love of this classic story that remains so appropriate for our time. Thanks to our distinguished team, led by the master Jack O’Brien, audiences can expect a truly magnificent production of The Sound of Music.”

Tickets, starting at $58.95, will be available at BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Patrons are reminded that CAPA, the Ohio Theatre, and BroadwayInColumbus.com are the only official outlets for purchasing tickets.