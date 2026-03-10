CreativeOhio Reveals 2026 Advocacy Leadership Cohort

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CreativeOhio has announced the second cohort of arts and cultural leaders for the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI), a first-of-its-kind initiative which has become a nationally recognized model for statewide arts advocacy. The program is aimed at empowering Ohio’s arts and culture leaders with the skills and strategies needed to advocate for a stronger creative sector.

The program comes at a critical moment for Ohio’s creative sector, which supports more than 132,000 jobs and contributes $32.9 billion annually to the state’s economy, underscoring the importance of strong advocacy for arts and culture at the federal, state, and local levels.

The 2026 ALI cohort includes 25 exceptional professionals from 13 cities across Ohio, selected through a competitive application process. Representing numerous disciplines, including performing arts, museums and visual arts, literary arts, philanthropy, higher education, and community cultural organizations, this group reflects the rich diversity and strength of Ohio’s creative sector.

With the second cohort launching in May 2026, the six-month immersive program includes hands-on workshops, site visits to cultural hubs, and in-depth policy discussions with lawmakers and advocacy experts. Participants will gain the knowledge and insight to influence public policy, secure funding, and strengthen the statewide network of arts advocates.

Participants from last year’s inaugural cohort say the program provides both practical knowledge and lasting professional connections.

“This was an invaluable use of my time. Carving out a day each month to do this work paid incredible dividends," said Kimberlee Goodman, Executive Director, McConnell Arts Center.

“CreativeOhio’s Advocacy Leadership Institute is an important effort to raise the bar on civic literacy and engagement among Ohio’s arts and culture leaders,” said CreativeOhio Executive Director & CEO, Sarah Sisser. “We are excited to collaborate with this year’s cohort: an accomplished group of leaders representing diverse disciplines and communities across the state who are stepping forward to strengthen the collective voice of Ohio’s creative sector.”

Meet the 2026 Cohort

Joe Bishara, Theater Supervisor, Abbey Theater – Dublin, Ohio

Pita Brooks, Executive Director, SPACES – Cleveland, Ohio

Carmen Cecala-Wells, Director of Development, Lima/Allen Co. Veterans Memorial Civic Center Foundation – Lima, Ohio

Calcagno Cullen, Program Manager, Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile , Jr. Foundation– Cincinnati, Ohio

Dani Dier, Chief Business Officer, Stambaugh Auditorium – Youngstown, Ohio

Leila Griffiths, Artist/Chairperson, Stow Arts Commission – Stow, Ohio

Krissy Hartman, Executive Director, Springfield Arts Council – Springfield, Ohio

Kristin Helmick-Brunet, Associate Director for Institutional Relations, Columbus Museum of Art – Columbus, Ohio

Jeni Jenkins, Artist/Creative Director, Renegade Babe Creative Studio – Cincinnati, Ohio

Heather Jones, Curator/Director of Programs & Engagement, The Contemporary – Dayton, Ohio

Adero Kauffmann-Okoko, Grants Program Specialist & Belonging Initiatives Lead, Toledo Museum of Art – Toledo, Ohio

Stephanie Matthews, Executive Director, A Tribe for Jazz – Columbus, Ohio

Shayna McConville, Division Manager of Cultural Arts, City of Kettering – Kettering, Ohio

Mary McFadden Lawson, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra – Cincinnati, Ohio

Shannon Morris, Executive Director, ARTFUL OHIO, Inc. – Cleveland, Ohio

Wilma Mullet, Executive Director, Tuscarawas Arts Partnership – New Philadelphia, Ohio

Sheffia Randall-Nickerson, Chief Engagement & Collaboration OfficerUniversity Circle, Inc. – Cleveland, Ohio

Ann Ruege, Chief Organizational Advancement Officer, Ohio History Connection – Columbus, Ohio

Jenna Shaifer, Founder/Community Arts Advocate, Ombre Gallery – Cincinnati, Ohio

Sarah Stolar, Executive Director of Academic Affairs & Academic DeanArt Academy of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, Ohio

Veronica Thornton, Consultant/Writer, Vee’s Consulting/The Creative Healing Foundation, – Cleveland, Ohio

Anderson Turner, Director of Exhibitions & Collections, School of Art, Kent State University – Kent, Ohio

Jamar Turner, Artist/Founder, Poetry Caviar – Columbus, Ohio

Dorie Watts, Program Associate for Democracy & the Arts, Charles F. Kettering Foundation – Dayton, Ohio

Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland – Cleveland, Ohio