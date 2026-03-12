ProMusica Will Bring MOZART & SCHNITTKE to Southern Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will present Mozart & Schnittke at the Southern Theatre on Saturday, April 11, 2026, and Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 7 p.m. Creative Partner and violinist Vadim Gluzman will both lead the orchestra and perform as soloist. Additionally, the program will feature guest artists Julian Rhee, performing on both violin and viola, and pianist Janice Carissa, who return to ProMusica after being introduced through the “Stars of Tomorrow” partnership with Gluzman's North Shore Chamber Music Festival, which has featured six young artists over the past nine seasons. The program will include Alfred Schnittke's Moz-Art à la Haydn for Two Violins and Strings, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17, Michael Daugherty's Diamond in the Rough, and Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante.

“Audiences have the opportunity to experience ProMusica in a bit of a different way, with Vadim returning to lead the orchestra,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “What is even more special is that we have two of the fastest rising stars returning, Julian and Janice, who will be featured throughout this program that pays homage to Mozart.”

Rhee is an acclaimed violinist who is also well versed on the viola. He is featured prominently throughout the program, performing as a soloist on both instruments in three works. The concert will open with Schnittke's Moz-Art à la Haydn for Two Violins and Strings. The piece incorporates fragments from Mozart and Haydn while incorporating unique theatrical elements. Rhee, returning after his 2021 debut with ProMusica, will join Gluzman in the solo violin parts. Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 follows on the program, with Carissa and Gluzman co-leading the orchestra, with the piano situated within the ensemble giving audiences a different experience. Carissa returns to ProMusica after her well-received April 2023 performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23.

Continuing with the theme of Mozart's influence on composers of today, American composer Michael Daugherty's Diamond in the Rough, scored for only violin, viola, and percussion, is a three-movement piece that will open the second half. Rhee will perform the viola part for this piece, along with Gluzman on violin, and ProMusica's principal percussionist, Renee Keller, completing the trio. The evening will conclude with Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante, a work that features solo violin and solo viola with orchestra and reflects the 18th-century sinfonia concertante tradition—a beautifully crafted gem with a sophisticated balance between virtuosic soloists and orchestra. Gluzman will perform the violin part, and Rhee will perform the viola part.

Gluzman joined ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in 2013 as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist. In this role, he often takes the stage to lead the program without a conductor and will join as a soloist in other concerts. Universally recognized among today's top-performing artists, Gluzman breathes new life and passion into the golden era of the 19th and 20th centuries' violin tradition.

Gluzman's wide repertoire embraces new music, and his performances are heard around the world through live broadcasts and a striking catalogue of award-winning recordings exclusively for the BIS label.

Janice Carissa, a Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi, has been praised by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Voice of America and the Chicago Classical Review for her musicality and command at the piano. She has appeared at the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Kennedy Center and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and made her Philadelphia Orchestra debut at age 16. She has since performed with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and numerous symphonies across the United States and internationally. Highlights of the 2025–26 season include appearances with the Minnesota Orchestra, Houston Symphony and ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. Born in Indonesia, she studied at the Curtis Institute of Music and earned a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School.

Julian Rhee, winner of the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant, has appeared with orchestras including the Pittsburgh Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, Belgian National Orchestra and San Diego Symphony, and has collaborated with conductors such as David Danzmayr and Leonard Slatkin. Following prize-winning performances at the 2024 Queen Elisabeth International Violin Competition and a Silver Medal at the Indianapolis International Violin Competition, he continues to build an international solo career. A member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Bowers Program, he has performed at festivals including Marlboro and the North Shore Chamber Music Festival. Rhee earned his degrees from the New England Conservatory and currently studies at the Kronberg Academy.