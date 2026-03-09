BRAINS ON Live Show to be Presented at Southern Theatre This June

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brains On, the podcast for kids, is hitting the road with a hilarious science-themed show that takes the audience on an adventure through our brains. CAPA will welcome Brains On to the Southern Theatre on Saturday, June 20, at 1 pm.

Tickets, which start at $39, go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 13, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten will be there with magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds, and even a game show! All the while, kids (and their grown-ups) learn how our brains take a handful of signals from the eyes and ears and turn them into a vibrant picture of the world.