The Columbus Symphony Welcomes the Return of Cellist Pablo Ferrández at the Ohio Theatre



Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony welcome back International Tchaikovsky Competition prizewinner Pablo Ferrández to interpret Dvořák's famous cello concerto. The program will also include Bartók's brilliant Concerto for Orchestra and Adolphus Hailstork's joyous "Fanfare on Amazing Grace," displaying the virtuosity of Columbus Symphony's musicians.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy near the main stage at 6:30 pm for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Pablo Plays Dvořák at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, February 25 and 26, at 7:30 pm daily. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.