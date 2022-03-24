The CSO's Concerts For Kids Invites Families To HIP, HOP, CELEBRATE! at The Ohio Theatre

CSO Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera and the Columbus Symphony invite families to "Hip, Hop, Celebrate!," a family concert featuring songs that celebrate the arrival of spring, including "Waltz of the Flowers" from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, "Orange Blossom Special," music from Frozen, and more. This special, one-hour CSO Concert for Kids is perfect for children aged 2-9 and includes pre-concert activities in the Ohio Theatre lobby beginning at 2pm.

Pre-concert activities include:

Instrument petting zoo

Hands-on activities and crafts

Meet and greet with the CSO's mascot Bee-thoven

The Columbus Symphony's Concerts for Kids presents a "Hip, Hop, Celebrate!" at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, May 1, at 3pm. Recommended for ages 2-9, the concert will last approximately one hour. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8.50 for children and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. All seating is general admission.