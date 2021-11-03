THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To The Palace Next Month

A holiday mash-up for the entire family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a remixed and reimagined contemporary dance spectacle that transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a?? Set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, this unique and joyful production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, an electric violinist, and one of hip hop's founding fathers, MC Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set. The first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979, Kurtis "The Breaks" Blow is still performing 42 years and a heart transplant later.

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, December 4, at 8 pm. Tickets are $30.50-$60.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

"Through the isolation of the pandemic, and for me personally, the gift of receiving a new heart, it is time to hope again," said Kurtis Walker, known professionally as Kurtis Blow. "And the season of hope is Christmas." On December 6, 2020, Blow had a heart transplant that has given him a new life.

Paving the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980, "The Breaks," Blow was also the first rapper to be signed to a major label. He is also responsible for "Christmas Rappin'," the perennial first rap holiday song.

"It's incredible for me to meet fans, and their kids, and their kids' kids who love hip hop music," says Blow. "It reminds me of how The Nutcracker brings people of all ages together too. I hope everyone makes holiday memories for a lifetime when they come to our show."

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker,a??Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of this classic tale, and the dynamic performers take us on a journey that celebrates love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.