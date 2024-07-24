Shadowbox Live Will Present WILD THINGS Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wrapping up summer, Shadowbox Live will bring a brand-new sketch comedy and music show, Wild Things, to their stage in the Brewery District. Debuting on Aug. 15, the show will offer a variety of outrageous sketch comedy on most Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Sept. 29.

In addition to sketches featuring everything from incompetence and cable providers to ghosts, tax evasion, and Batman, Wild Things will also feature a range of music spanning 70’s classic rock to recent pop and rock hits. SBX’s house band will perform songs from ZZ Ward, The Eagles, Imagine Dragons, Ozzy Osbourne, and many more.

“Wild Things is just what you’ll need to celebrate the final weeks of summer,” said Julie Klein, SBX’s producing director. “Make your reservations now for an outing with your ‘posse,’ a girl’s night out, a date night, or a celebration of any special event. Wild Things will not disappoint.”

