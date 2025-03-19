Schooled On Poetry Live Poetry Reading Set Comes to The Lincoln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Columbus-area high school students will join celebrated poets from around the country in a live poetry reading at 7 pm Saturday, May 3, at the Davidson Theatre.

Schooled on Poetry, a collaboration between CAPA, Thurber House, and poet-educator Peter Kahn, with additional support provided by The Ohio State University, The Poetry Foundation, and The Columbus Foundation, is the culminating celebration of a year-long Spoken Word poetry project at Lincoln Park Elementary School, AIMS Middle School, Walnut Ridge High School and the Arts and College Preparatory Academy. At the culminating event on May 3, there will be intra-school group pieces and individual original poems by slam champs from each school.

Students will be joined by Columbus poets Hanif Abdurraqib, Steven Waddell, and Cynthia Amoah, as well as Nashville-based poet-rapper Chris Byrd, and New York Times Bestselling author Kwame Alexander.

“There's so much hidden talent in Columbus area schools. Schooled on Poetry aims to help showcase the power of the student voice and help build an intergenerational poetry community,” Kahn said.

