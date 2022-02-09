RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Celebrates Abbey Road At The Palace in March

In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the Beatles' greatest hits to life in addition to the supergroup's early favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

CAPA presents RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $34-$54 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.