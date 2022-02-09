Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Celebrates Abbey Road At The Palace in March

The event takes place on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 pm.

In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the Beatles' greatest hits to life in addition to the supergroup's early favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

CAPA presents RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $34-$54 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.


