Photos: Inside Short North Stage's PERFORMANCE INTERN YEAR-END SHOWCASE

Short North Stage's Performance Interns presented their end of year showcase on the mainstage where Spring Awakening is currently playing. These high school students participated in a free year long program that gave them access to masterclasses, talk backs, professional performance opportunities, and more. Featuring students from 11 area high schools, this showcase was their chance to take center stage and shine in their own spotlight! The program is directed by Dionysia Williams, Associate Artistic Director at Short North Stage, and recently held auditions for their 2022-23 program. Visit www.shortnorthstage.org for more information about the internship programs.

2021-22 SNS Performance Interns: Carter Minor - New Albany HS, Lorelei Roeger - New Albany HS, Dominic Catrone - New Albany HS, Logan Melick - New Albany HS, Phoenix Gray - Dublin Coffman HS, Nicolas Brunet - Dublin Jerome HS, Lizzie Gill - Dublin Coffman HS, Jillian Christie - Olentangy Liberty, Zuri Clarno - Metro Early College HS, Lilli Doll - Fairbanks HS, Gianna Colarich - Big Walnut HS, Charles Easley - Bishop Ready HS, Alana Sayat - U. Arlington HS, Meredith Hanosek - UA HS, KK Murphey - UA HS, Tessa Druhan - UA HS, Lauren Drexel - Hilliard Bradley HS, Jillian Savage - Bexley HS.