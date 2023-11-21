Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented GIRL NAMED TOM: ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR

Mount Vernon Arts Consortium hosted Girl Named Tom on November 16th, 2023. Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio - Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty - notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated over 25 million of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.” Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, which reached #1 on the iTunes Charts, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder with new music on the way soon.

Next up Mount Vernon presents “It’s A Wonderful Life: A live Radio Play.” It will perform November 24-26, 2023 at the Knox Memorial Theater. Tickets and more info at: https://www.mvac.org/wonderful-life

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer