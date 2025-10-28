Photos: GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL at Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Victoria Players Children’s Theater will open the delightfully spooky production of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, running October 31 through November 2 at the beautifully historic and eerie Victoria Opera House in Baltimore, Ohio. Check out photos below!

Based on R.L. Stine’s wildly popular book, this thrilling musical follows Brooke and Zeke as they investigate a mysterious phantom haunting their school’s auditorium during the rehearsal of their school play. VPCT invites all audience members to get into the spirit of the season by wearing their favorite Halloween costume to any of the performances!

Performances are on Thursday, October 31 at 7:00 PM, Friday, November 1 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 PM.

This production is helmed by a talented team, including first-time VPCT director Isaac Poe, who brings experience from his work with MCT and other theatrical ventures. Megan Hysell returns for her second show as Music Director, and Faith Kaylor makes her VPCT debut as Choreographer, following work with MCT and OU-L. The show is produced by Jill Henwood.

The talented lead cast includes Calia Vargas as Brooke, Franco Williamson as Zeke, Ben Chabot as Brian, Kamryn Wilson as Ms. Walker, Dalton Dilley as Emile, Cora Dickison as Tina, Calen Vargas as Corey, Lily LaShelle as Cami, Kaitlyn McArthur as Anna, and Like Widener as Steve.

The energetic ensemble includes Ellie Austin, Arya Bayless, Vincenzo Centofanti, Sophia Copley, Heidi Hendershot, Calvin Keener, Conrad Keener, Maddie Morris, Knox Docie, Claire Westhoven, and Harry Westhoven.

"I’ve had a theater friend suggest this show to me for years, and once I finally listened to it, I just knew we had to do it," says Producer Jill Henwood. "The music is fantastic, and the storyline is incredibly faithful to R.L. Stine’s original book. Performing it in the beautifully spooky Victoria Opera House right at Halloween makes it truly the best show this time of the year."