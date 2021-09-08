Photos: First look at Theatre's NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she'll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested - or worse - evicted?

Written by Katherine DiSavino, Directed by Michael Fusco, Produced by Sarah Merkey, Stage Manager Jenn Shively, the Cast includes: Allison Fagan (Clair), Barbe Helwig (Sylvia), Brian Henry (Tom), Dave Killinger (Delivery Man), Nancy Meyer (Vera), Al Minor (Schmidt), Samantha Norman (Heather), and Rachel Wiltshire (Bridget).

Performances run Sept. 10th thru the 26th, 2021 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer