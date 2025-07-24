Photos: First look at Roundtown Playersâ€™ ITâ€™S A BIRDâ€¦ ITâ€™S A PLANEâ€¦ ITâ€™S SUPERMAN: A MUSICAL COMEDY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Campy, dynamic, and larger than life, Itâ€™s A Bird... Itâ€™s A Plane... Itâ€™s SupermanÂ® captures the sights and sounds of 1960s New York City as Superman battles a vengeful scientist determined to destroy the worldâ€™s symbol of good. Meanwhile, Daily Planet writer Lois Lane struggles to make sense of her rocky romance with the superhero, and Loisâ€™ ambitious coworker Max vows to make a name for himself by unveiling the Man of Steelâ€™s secret identity.

Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Lee Adams, Book by David Newman and Robert Benton, Directors Mary Maynard and Tyler Patrick, Musical Director / Choreographer - Junia Patrick.Â Â Cast: Clark Kent / Superman - Keith Carroll, Lois Lane - Maegan Mosher, Max Mencken - Joey Manna, Sydney â€“ Emily Allen, Perry White - Solomon Patrick, Abner Sedgwick - Ira Winner, Jim Morgan - Riley Jocek, Mama Fling - Amanda Betz, Inspector Henderson - Wesley Wilder, Fling #1 / Suspect #5 / Chorus - McKinley Malone, Fling #2 / Suspect #1 / Chorus - Kyra Dunkle, ling #3 / Chorus - Jennifer Czaplicki, Fling #4 / City Hall Guide / Chorus - Rebecca Light, Fling #5 / Crook #1 / Chorus - Laurel Burton, Cop / Suspect #2 / Chorus - Jimmy Laux, Suspect #3 / Chorus - Paxton Turner, Suspect #4 / Bank Guard / Chorus â€“ Wesley Herron,Â Newsie #1 / Chorus - Selah Patrick, Newsie #2 / Chorus - Piper Williamson, Newsie #3 Chorus - Ella Hatfield, Newsie #4 / Chorus - Ethan Czaplicki, Newsie #5 / Chorus - Jackson Skidmore, Soloist / Quartet / Chorus / Lois Lane Understudy - Alison White, Soloist / Quartet / Chorus - Stevie Houser, Soloist / Quartet / Chorus - Erin Spring, Crook #2 / Cheerleader / Chorus - Samantha Moats, Crook #3 / Chorus - Miki Winner, Crook #4 / Jimmy Olsen / Chorus - Zoey Wilder, Crook #5 / Cheerleader / Chorus - Aeryth Blankenship, Krypto / Chorus - Kylen Dunkle, Chorus / Dancer - Suzannah Turner,

Performances run July 25, 26, & Aug. 1, 2, at 7:30pm, July 27 Aug. 3, at 2:30pm, at Memorial Hall, 165 E. Main St., Circleville, OH 43113. For more information and tickets visit: https://roundtownplayers.org/current-show/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â Jerri Shafer