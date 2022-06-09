Photos: First look at Rise Up Youth Theatre's THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

It sure is hard to be humble when you're a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic. This time around, the legendary legend, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel-in-distress (oddly obsessed with skin conditions); an ever-scheming sheriff who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull's-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe; and a good-natured "Town's Guy" who manages to make his way into every scene, whether he belongs there or not. Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men whose collective IQs equal six, and you've got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget!

Performances run June 10 thru the 12th, 2022 at The Davis Auditorium, Lancaster Camp Ground, 2151 West Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130. For more information visit: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer