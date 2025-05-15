Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his (or her!) kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Austin Zumbro. Director Jessica Hill shared, “Rainbow Fish is a story about a fish who learns that friendship and how you treat others is more important than what you have or what you look like. It is a fun revival of a classical tale that has a great message.”

Performances are May 16, & 17, at 7pm, May 17, at 2pm, May 18, at 4pm, at Lancaster Parks and Recreation Community Center (Old General Sherman) 632 W. 5th Avenue. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/tickets.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

