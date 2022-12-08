Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join us for this family friendly show performed by local elementary school students! Show is one hour long, so perfect for families and children's first introduction to theatre. By Charles Dickens.

Performances are December 9th 7pm, 10th 2pm & 7pm, 11th 3pm, 2022, at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213769®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riseupartsalliance.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer