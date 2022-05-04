Photos: First look at Red Herring's THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Casey has just been fired from his Elvis impersonator gig at a Florida dive bar and replaced by a B-level drag show. To make things worse, he's broke and just found out that his girlfriend is having a baby. After filling in for one of the drag queens one night, he decides to trade in his sequin jumpsuit for a sequin dress. With Miss Tracy's help, he becomes a star. Along the way, he learns a whole lot about himself and show business in this funny and touching show.

Written by Matthew Lopez, Directed by David Allen Vargo, the Cast includes: Doug Joseph, David Bahgat, Aaron Natarelli, Alicia Hoffman, Bill Hafner, Nick Martin, D.C. Simpson and Maja Jera.

The Legend of Georgia McBride performances run May 5 thru May 22, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer