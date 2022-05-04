Photos: First look at Red Herring's THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
The Legend of Georgia McBride will run from May 5th thru the 22nd
Casey has just been fired from his Elvis impersonator gig at a Florida dive bar and replaced by a B-level drag show. To make things worse, he's broke and just found out that his girlfriend is having a baby. After filling in for one of the drag queens one night, he decides to trade in his sequin jumpsuit for a sequin dress. With Miss Tracy's help, he becomes a star. Along the way, he learns a whole lot about himself and show business in this funny and touching show.
Written by Matthew Lopez, Directed by David Allen Vargo, the Cast includes: Doug Joseph, David Bahgat, Aaron Natarelli, Alicia Hoffman, Bill Hafner, Nick Martin, D.C. Simpson and Maja Jera.
The Legend of Georgia McBride performances run May 5 thru May 22, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.redherringtheater.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer