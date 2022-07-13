Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's WAITING FOR WAITING FOR GODOT

Two hapless understudies occupy their time backstage, trying to understand art, life, theatre and their precarious existence within it. Described as "delectable" by The New York Times and "gleefully absurd" by Time Out New York, this hilariously witty comedy ponders Beckett, showbiz and just what on earth it's all about. It turns out, the only people who truly understand Beckett's Waiting For Godot are the understudies.

Written by Dave Hanson, Directed by Donovan Johnson, the Cast: Matt Hermiz as ESTER; Michael Herring as VAL and Anita McFarren as LAURA. Stage Manager is Lauren Wong. Sound design by Jesse Charles and Light design by Kurt Mueller.

Waiting for Waiting For Godot performances run May 5 thru May 22, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185464®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redherringtheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer