Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" open this week at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre. Three Tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium with screaming fans. What could go wrong? Find out when Ohio University Lancaster Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" this week, Thursday, March 31 - Sunday, April 3.

Producer, Director, Scenic Designer...A Victor Jones Lighting and Technical Consultant...Dale Harris Stage Manager, Lighting and Sound...Abby Reeves.

TICKETS: Online sales: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre Box Office: (740) 681-3353

Show dates and times: Thursday, March 31, 7 pm; Friday, April 1, 7 pm; Saturday, April 2, 7 pm, Sunday, April 3, 2 pm. *Tickets available at the door a half hour before all shows. Rated PG13.

CAST: SAUNDERS...Ciaran Bateman, MAX...Jesse Cunningham (OUL Alumni Guest Artist), MARIA...Emily Bartholic, TITO/BEPPO...Connor Daugherty (OUL Alumni Guest Artist), MIMI...Emma Clement CARLO...Connor Daugherty, Emily Bartholic, Emma Clement, A Victor Jones RACON...Addy Clement

Ken Ludwig's "A Comedy of Tenors" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer