Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

This summer, New Albany High School Theatre Department is producing the musical comedy Something Rotten!, a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth century Shakespeare and twenty-first century Broadway about two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play for their floundering theatre troupe, but are constantly being overshadowed by "rock star" William Shakespeare. After paying a soothsayer to tell them about the future of theatre, they begin writing the world's first musical. However, they soon discover that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.

Book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick. Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Directed by Elliott Lemberg. Choreography by Broadway Bound Dance Centre.

New Albany High School Theatre presents Something Rotten! to be performed July 22 & 23, 7 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 & July 24 & 25 8 p.m. at the Charles and Charleen Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/overview/4134

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer