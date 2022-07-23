Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Something Rotten! will run from July 22-25, 2022

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 23, 2022  

This summer, New Albany High School Theatre Department is producing the musical comedy Something Rotten!, a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth century Shakespeare and twenty-first century Broadway about two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play for their floundering theatre troupe, but are constantly being overshadowed by "rock star" William Shakespeare. After paying a soothsayer to tell them about the future of theatre, they begin writing the world's first musical. However, they soon discover that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.

Book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick. Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Directed by Elliott Lemberg. Choreography by Broadway Bound Dance Centre.

New Albany High School Theatre presents Something Rotten! to be performed July 22 & 23, 7 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 & July 24 & 25 8 p.m. at the Charles and Charleen Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/overview/4134

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

 

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!

 



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!
July 23, 2022

This summer, New Albany High School Theatre Department is producing the musical comedy Something Rotten!, a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth century Shakespeare and twenty-first century Broadway about two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' CABARET
July 23, 2022

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM
July 21, 2022

See photos of Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM. Beau, a pianist expat living in London, meets Rufus, an eccentric young lawyer, at the dawn of the internet dating revolution. After a life spent recovering from the disappointment and hurt of loving men in a world that refused to allow it, Beau is determined to keep his expectations low with Rufus.
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CRAZY FOR YOU
July 15, 2022

Hilliard Arts Council is proud to present our annual large stage summer musical: Crazy For You. This Tony award winning musical will showcase the efforts of a large cast of talented actors, singers and dancers hailing from the greater Columbus area in a production featuring lavish costumes, big production numbers, a full pit orchestra and of course the high-quality community theatre you expect from a Hilliard Arts Council show. Billed as “The New Gershwin Musical Comedy”, Crazy for You is a romantic comedy musical about a well-to-do young New Yorker, Bobby Child, who is sent to Nevada to foreclose on a theatre owned by the family business. Falling in love with the local postmistress, Bobby decides to produce a show to save the theatre. Performances run July 15, 16, 8:00 pm & July 17, 3:00 pm at Hilliard Darby HS Performing Arts Center, 4200 Leppert Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's MATILDA THE MUSICAL
July 14, 2022

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Performances are July 15, 16, 22, & 23 @ 7:30 PM and July 17 and 24 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 4308. Tickets https://www.worthingtoncommunitytheatre.com/