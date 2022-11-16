Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's MAMMA MIA!
Mamma Mia! will run from Nov 17 - 19, 2022
The New Albany High School Theatre Department is excited to announce Mamma Mia! as its fall musical. In Mamma Mia!, ABBA's timeless hits are woven into the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. With non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, Mamma Mia! is the ultimate feel-good show.
Book by Catherine Johnson, Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson, BJorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson. Directed by Elliott Lemberg. Choreography by Broadway Bound Dance Centre.
New Albany High School Theatre presents Mamma Mia! to be performed Nov 17 - 19, 2022, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://my.cbusarts.com/overview/4661
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
November 16, 2022
