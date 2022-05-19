Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' RIDE THE CYCLONE

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other the chance to return to life. A funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Directed by Steve Stumphauzer, the cast includes: Cindy Tran Nguyen as Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg, Michael Gault as Mischa Bachinski, Nicholas McInturf as Noel Gruber, David Dennis as Ricky Potts, Katie Haught as Constance Blackwood, Sarina Hyland as Jane Doe, and Weston McAloney as The Amazing Karnak.

Performances run May 20th thru the 29th, 2022 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer