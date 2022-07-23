Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' CABARET

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

Directed by Katie Harvey, Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, the cast includes: Matthew Philips as Emcee, Sarina Hyland as Sally Bowles, Ian Delaney as Ernest Ludwig, Mitch Kahn as Herr Schultz, Grace Morgan as Rosie & Fraulein Kost, Katie Haught as Fraulein Schnieder, Peyton Drake as Cliff Bradshaw, Sam Bennett as Bobby, Francesca Mitchell as Lulu, Lennox Fadley as Victor & Max, Avery Bank as Frenchie, Eva Scherre as Texas, Kathleen Giffin as Fritzie, and Victoria Valk as Helga.

Performances run July 22-31, 2022 at District WEST, 145 North 5th St, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187562®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imaginecolumbus.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer