Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A holiday tradition for over 25 years, the Hilliard Arts Council is producing its annual performances of A Christmas Carol. Adapted from the beloved classic story by Charles Dickens, this multi-generational production is the Hilliard Art Council's annual charity event with all proceeds going to Hilliard Food Pantry and Firefighters for Kids. Enjoyed by people of all ages, A Christmas Carol is a true family event - with a 1 hour runtime, it's a great theatrical experience even for young children. By Charles Dickens, Directed by Douglas J Williams.

Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214046Â®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer