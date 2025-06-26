Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s A REAL BOY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son. From one adventure to another, Pinocchio approaches his life with a courageous spirit and innocent optimism, while Geppetto realizes that fatherhood is more than he ever imagined it to be. But when Pinocchio learns that it’s not only his wooden frame that makes him different from the other boys, he must look within himself to discover what it truly means to be a real boy. This regional premiere theatrical event presents Pinocchio as a gay fairy tale hero and brings Pinocchio’s magical world to life. A family-friendly adventure with sophisticated undertones, this fresh adaptation explores the joys and trials of parenthood and the importance of being true to yourself.

By Jeff Downing, A re-telling of the Classic FairyTale, Pinocchio. Directed by Jonathan Collura, Cast: Pinocchio - Zach Shafer, Eugene - Patrick Doss, Geppetto - Shaun Brown, Blue Fairy - Reina Watson, Villager / Father One / Ticket taker - Leland McCandless, Villager / Father Two / Police - Samuel Nickoloff, Lampwick / Others - Nic Brunet, Cat / Others - Claire Richey, Fox / Others - Ava Rogers, Miss Danworth / Coach Woman - Leslie Robinson, and Narrator - Mark Phillips Schwamberger.

Performances run June June 26, 27, 28, July 10, 11, & 12 at 7:00pm, June 29 & July 13, at 2:00pm, at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

