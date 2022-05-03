Photos: First look at Curtain Players' MY Three Angels

It's Christmas Eve in the tropical prison colony of Cayenne, French Guiana, where the temperature has graciously dropped to 104 degrees. Hopeless shopkeeper Felix Ducotel has hired three convicts - two of them murderers, the third a swindler - to fix his roof. But when Felix's evil cousin arrives to oust Felix and his family from their business, the three convicts realize the Ducatels need a few guardian angels, and decide to use every criminal art they possess to set matters right.

Written by Samuel Spewack and Bella Spewack, based on La Cuisine Des Anges by Albert Husson. Directed by Stephen Grinch, the Cast includes: Randy Benge (Joseph), Al Minor (Jules), Tiarra Dapo (Marie Louise Ducotel), Julie Emmert (Mme. Parole), Brian Henry (Henri Trouchard), Jeff Kemeter (Lieutenant), Randy Lenhart (Felix Ducotel), Cheryl Nelson (Emilie Ducotel), Patrick Petrilla (Paul), & Kyle Smith (Alfred)

Performances run May 6 thru May 22, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer