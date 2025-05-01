Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ FIREFLIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Retired schoolteacher, Eleanor Bannister, lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, set in her routines and secure in her position as the town's most respected woman - until a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's house, and possibly her life. Can the unexpected sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is there truth in the gossip that Abel isn't all that he seems to be? Either way, the whole town is talking.

Written by Matthew Barber, From the novel Eleanor and Abel by Annette Sanford, Directed by James F. Petsche, Cast: Randy Benge (Abel Brown), Bronwynn Hopton (Eleanor Bannister), Jeff Kemeter (Eugene Claymire), & Molly Watson (Grace Bodell)

Performances run Mar. 27, 28, 29, Apr. 3, 4, & 5 at 8:00pm, Mar. 30 & Apr. 6, at 2:00pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

