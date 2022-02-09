Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's THE ODD COUPLE

The latest Alcove Dinner theater opens February 4 through March 5 with Neil Simons Broadway classic "The Odd Couple", directed by Bruce Jacklin with major support from MTVarts. One of the most celebrated American comedies of all time, and considered Neil Simon's most well-crafted and popular play, "The Odd Couple" is a hilarious take on the conflicts between the two friends when they attempt to live together.

Two bachelors, one apartment, a great evening of fun! Felix Ungar (Ian Fraser Ernsberger), a neurotic, neat freak news writer is thrown out by his wife, and moves in with his friend, Oscar Madison (Aaron Moreland), a slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar's problems - careless spending, excessive gambling, a poorly kept house filled with spoiled food - he seems to enjoy life. Felix, however, seems utterly incapable of enjoying anything and only finds purpose in pointing out his own and other people's mistakes and foibles. Even when he tries to do so in a gentle and constructive manner, his corrections and suggestions prove extremely annoying to those around him driving Oscar crazy and exasperating even their poker buddies with his annoying ways.

"The idea to stage 'The Odd Couple' came pretty naturally to us," said Jacklin. "Aaron and Ian spend a lot of time together, both on and off the stage. They have been good friends for many years. Aaron with a "laid back" approach to life contrasting Ian's frustration for "getting it right the first time". To mount a production of 'The Odd Couple" starring this perfect duo of real-life friends who are also very talented actors, were a match made in (hilarious) hell.

In addition to Fraser-Ernsberger and Moreland, the cast includes Caroline Pletcher as Gwendolyn, Abigail Tayse as Cecily, Mason Mickley as Murray, Chuck Rogers as Speed, Thor Collard as Roy, and Glenn Hissong as Vinnie.

"The Odd Couple" opened on Broadway in 1965 and was made into a film in 1968 and several television sitcoms, including a cartoon, in the 1970s and '80s. Simon adapted the play to feature female characters in 1985 and updated the show with contemporary references in 2002, calling it "Oscar and Felix: A New Look at the Odd Couple."

"The Odd Couple," opens February 4 and runs through March 5. Performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, with social hour beginning at 6:30 PM. There will be a matinee only on Saturday, February 19, at 2 PM. Matinee tickets can be purchased at the door. All other reservations and menu sections must be made on line at https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer