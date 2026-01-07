Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at Ohio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian John Mulaney has famously raised a few uncomfortable questions about BACK TO THE FUTURE — why a teenager is best friends with a decades-older nuclear scientist, why no one uses a time machine for anything meaningful, and why the story hinges on Marty nearly romancing his own mother.

Unfortunately, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL does little to resolve any of the comedian’s concerns. Written by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (music and lyrics) and Bob Gale (book), the musical runs Jan. 6–11 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

For attendees who loved the 1985 film about a teen who is accidentally transported back to the 1950s, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is literally a time machine. It transports the audience back to the excitement of the original film. The musical plays a faithful homage to the Bob Zemeckis-directed film while adding 17 new tracks to the soundtrack and some flashy stage illusions.

As Marty McFly, Lucas Hallauer reinvents the role that made Michael J. Fox a household name. He not only looks the part but captures Fox’s mannerisms and incredulous reactions. His standout moment comes in “Put Your Mind To It,” where he coaches the teenage George McFly (Anthony Gasbarre, filling in for Mike Bindeman) on confidence and dance. Gasbarre excels in physical comedy, channeling the nervous tics of Crispin Glover’s original performance.

The musical handles the roles of Doc Brown and Lorraine so smoothly that Mulaney might overlook their incredulousness. David Josefberg takes on the unenviable task of replacing Christopher Lloyd, retaining the actor’s eccentricity without drifting into caricature while also singing “For the Dreamers.” Zan Berube convincingly transforms Lorraine from weary mother to smitten teen to confident wife.

But it is the side characters that shine in BTTFTM. Having honed his skills by playing bad guys Gaston (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST) and Javert (LES MISERABLES), Nathaniel Hackmann casts an intimidating shadow as Biff. Hackmann, who originated the role on Broadway, may have the funniest moment on stage. In “Teach Him A Lesson,” Hackmann sends a threatening message, but it’s delivered with so many malapropisms: “I'm gonna rеmind him/Of what a man can't do” and “Teach him for messin' with/A man he won't regret.” For each misspoken line, his henchmen 3D (Zachary Bigelow) and Slick (Fisher Lane Stewart) try to correct him.

Sophia Yacap (playing Jennifer Parker, Marty’s age-appropriate girlfriend) has a small role but showcases a beautiful singing voice in “Wherever We’re Going.” Cartreze Tucker plays both Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, but the way he delivers “It’s Only A Matter of Time” and “Earth Angel” makes you wish he played two or three more roles.

The unsung heroes of the show are the tight group of musicians who bring the soundtrack to life. Local musicians Dennis Hodges (guitar), Andy Woodson (bass), Matt Anklan (trumpet), Ryan Hamilton (trombone), and Kris Keith (reeds) meshed together with the traveling orchestra of Matt Doebler and Jordon Cunningham (keyboards), Jaren Angud (drums), and William Leary (reeds).

One of the biggest challenges for the touring company is handling many of the visual elements of the blockbuster. The masterstroke is the way the production handles the clock tower scene, and the DeLorean reaching 88 miles per hour is breathtaking. However, the skateboarding scene is little more than a knowing nod to the movie without adding much.

Judging by the number of gray-haired people in the audience, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL appears to be a trip back to the 1980s. However, the show offers enough for those who are getting their introduction to the story. If he ever sees it, perhaps John Mulaney will find the musical far less cringe-worthy than the movie that inspired it.

Photo Credit: McLeod9 Creative

Reader Reviews

Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...