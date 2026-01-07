Chaka Khan, St. Vincent, HAIM, & More Honored at 2026 Resonator Awards

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We Are Moving The Needle will present the annual Resonator Awards on January 27, 2026 at Los Angeles’ Chaplin Studios (formerly Henson Studios). Ahead of the 68th Grammy Awards, the Resonator Awards will honor the artists, producers, and engineers whose craft shapes the sound and culture of our time.

Musical honorees include Chaka Khan, who will receive this year’s Luminary Award, St. Vincent, who will be honored with the Golden Trifecta Award, and HAIM, who will be celebrated with the Disruptors Awards.

The event will also honor exceptional producers, engineers, and songwriters who are changing the future of music, including 2x GRAMMY -winning producer, recording and mix engineer, and current GRAMMY-nominee Gena Johnson, GRAMMY -winning engineer and current nominee Jayda Love, recording and mix engineer, and GRAMMY-nominee Bella Blasko, among others. Learn more about the honors and recipients below.

In addition to special performances and surprises throughout the ceremony to be announced in the coming weeks, the evening’s honorees will be presented with awards by their collaborators and friends, including the likes of Tony Berg, Sia, Rostam, Olivia Rodrigo, Laufey, Jason Isbell, Anderson .Paak, Addison Rae, Aaron Dessner, and more.

We Are Moving The Needle was founded in 2021 by GRAMMY winner and nine-time nominated mastering engineer, Emily Lazar, to empower women, trans, and non-binary producers and engineers through tangible resources, from scholarships to mentorships, to equipment.

“We Are Moving The Needle is about strengthening the music industry so creators can thrive on their own terms," Lazar said. "The Resonator Awards are a reflection of that mission—honoring not only remarkable artistry, but the shared commitment to building an industry that lives up to its values.”

The inaugural Resonator Awards, held during GRAMMY Week 2024, was one of the most talked-about events of the week. Honorees in attendance included Alanis Morissette, Corinne Bailey Rae, Caroline Polachek, Catherine Marks, Laura Sisk and Jennifer Decilveo, Michael Goldstone and Christine Thomas. Inaugural Hall of Fame inductees included industry stalwarts Alicia Keys and Linda Perry. Presenters included Shirley Manson, boygenius, Jack Antonoff, Ariel Rechtshaid, FLETCHER, Autumn Rowe and Emily Lazar, while Empress Of, Sasami, and Remi Wolf treated the audience to intimate live performances. The Awards were hosted by Jenny Eliscu.

2026 HONOREES AND PRESENTERS

Luminary Award - Chaka Khan presented by Sia

This award is presented to a creator whose profound impact has transcended the confines of the music realm to significantly change culture. A true luminary, their artistry is a beacon of inspiration not only to those within the industry but also to the world.

Golden Trifecta Award - St. Vincent presented by Olivia Rodrigo

This award honors a top creator who is reinventing the rules: an innovator who breaks down traditional barriers to make magic happen on both sides of the glass. This creator is a triple threat, exerting prowess across multiple disciplines as a producer, engineer, and artist.

Disruptors Award - HAIM presented by Rostam

This award celebrates visionary creators who are redefining what’s possible in music. Fearless and innovative, they shatter conventions and blur lines between roles—producer, engineer, artist—crafting sound that challenges norms and sparks inspiration. Their work doesn’t just follow trends; it sets them, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and proving that true artistry knows no limits.

Powerhouse Award - Gena Johnson presented by Jason Isbell

This award celebrates a visionary producer whose exceptional work has made a profound and enduring impact on music and culture. An unparalleled master of the craft, this creator’s artistic intuition and technical brilliance sets new creative standards in the recording industry. Their accomplishments are both an inspiration to peers across the industry and a driving force in popular culture.

Exceptional Ears Award - Bella Blasko presented by Aaron Dessner

This award recognizes a leading engineer whose technical prowess has made a noteworthy mark on the field this year. This creator’s acute sense of detail, unwavering commitment to sonic excellence, and mastery of the engineer's craft have not only elevated their own work but have set a new standard for the industry. Blasko’s credits include: Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, The National, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, Florence & the Machine, Mumford & Sons, Laufey, etc.

Exceptional Ears Award - Jayda Love presented by Special Guest

This award recognizes a leading engineer whose technical prowess has made a noteworthy mark on the field this year. This creator’s acute sense of detail, unwavering commitment to sonic excellence, and mastery of the engineer's craft have not only elevated their own work but have set a new standard for the industry. Love’s credits include: Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Fana Hues, Coast Contra, etc.

Calliope Award - Amy Allen presented by Laufey

The Muse of Poetry and Storytelling, Calliope represents the voice of inspiration who gives words their music and songs their meaning. This award honors the songwriter behind the year’s most impactful music, celebrating their creative brilliance that has shaped both the charts and the cultural conversation. Their words and melodies have resonated across the industry—proving just how transformative great songwriting can be.

All-Star Award - Alissia presented by Anderson .Paak

This award is presented to an unstoppable force: a top-tier producer whose commitment to excellence and skillset knows no bounds. They are a catalyst, influencing and enhancing the work of a wide array of artists across various genres and disciplines.

In Stereo Award - Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser presented by Addison Rae

This award celebrates a duo of visionary producers whose creativity and partnership move music forward. Together, this pair embodies the fusion of craft, innovation, and instinct — creating work that transcends genres and generations. Their combined impact resonates far beyond the studio, shaping the future of sound and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Breakthrough Award - Roselilah presented by Emily Lazar

This award celebrates a producer on the rise whose work has left a defining mark on music this year. Through innovation, precision, and fearless creativity, this creator is elevating the art of production—reshaping the sound of popular music and setting a new standard for excellence behind the console.

Equalizer Award - Betty Bennett presented by Tony Berg

Presented to a company or group that is at the forefront of innovation in the recording industry. This award acknowledges an industry leader who pioneers change through their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

RESONATOR HALL OF FAME

The Resonator Hall of Fame honors legendary producers and engineers who pave the way and make significant contributions to the music industry over their careers. Previous inductees include Alicia Keys, Linda Perry, Ann Mincieli, Leslie Ann Jones, Marcella Araica, among others.

Allee Willis (In Memoriam)

Elaine Martone

Jaime Sickora

Judith Sherman

Mary Mazurek

Michelle Sabolchick

SOPHIE (In Memoriam)

Chaka Khan Photo Credit: Nick Nelson

HAIM Photo Credit: Hedi Stanton